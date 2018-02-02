'This Is Us' Season 2 Spoilers: Sterling K. Brown Teases Supersized Super Bowl Episode

(Photo: Facebook/NBCThisIsUs) Promotional image for "This Is Us."

Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) death will finally be revealed on "This is Us" season 2.

Since the series confirmed that Jack is no longer alive in the present time, fans have wondered how the Pearson patriarch died. Their wait will come to an end next week when the Super Bowl episode reveals the day Jack passed away.

Actor Sterling K. Brown recently caught up with Entertainment Weekly and he said the special episode — penned by series creator Dan Fogelman himself — will be worth the wait.

"He may have written his best hour of television," Brown shared. "It is cinematic, it's epic in scope. He is able to take the mundane and turn it into a superhero movie. Each one of us, once we read it we were like, 'Did you read this yet? Yeah. It's off the chain! We were giddy."

Airing Feb. 4, the big episode is set to run roughly three minutes longer than the usual episode. The episode on DVR listings has a start time of 10:15 p.m., but that was only provided as a buffer due to the uncertainty of when the game will conclude. That same night, cast members of the NBC drama will drop by "The Tonight Show."

The Super Bowl episode is the family drama's most anticipated episode to date. Last week's episode already gave a clue on what happens next when it showed fire ripping through the Pearsons' house after a Crock-Pot malfunctioned.

Given the overwhelming fan obsession on Jack's death, the burning house scenes were filmed in secret. Fogelman previously said it cost the show a lot of money just to create the intense scene.

"I will say that the opening five to 10 minutes of the episode — we spent a fortune, we went into the middle of nowhere so nobody would see us, and we built our house," he explained.

"This Is Us" season 2 airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.