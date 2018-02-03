'This Is Us' Season 2 Spoilers: Super Bowl Episode Contains 'Bigger Story' Than Just Jack's Death

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs Promotional image for 'This Is Us'

For football fans, the Super Bowl is a big event. But, for fans of "This Is Us," it is perhaps even bigger.

The highly anticipated episode of "This Is Us," which will show how Jack dies, is scheduled to air after the Super Bowl on NBC. While it does answer lingering questions about the manner of Jack's death, creator Dan Fogelman promises that the episode is so much more than that.

"By the end of the episode, you'll see that this show and Jack's story was much bigger than his death, or this fire. It will be very rewarding for fans in a different kind of way, he told Entertainment Weekly. "There is a bigger story here than just how Jack dies — and you'll ultimately find something really meaningful and powerful in the episode."

Jack's death has been teased since the show's first season, with little clues being dropped here and there. But, the January episodes gave more insight into the fire that will ultimately claim the Pearson patriarch's life, from a faulty slow cooker to a lack of batteries in the smoke detector.

"I think people are going to get what they wanted — even if it's not what they want anymore," Fogelman said.

Fans are likely preparing their tissue boxes for the upcoming episode, aptly titled "Super Bowl Sunday." Even though Milo Ventimiglia previously teased that it will be "an absolute soul-crushing event," Fogelman calls the episode "extraordinary."

It looks like there is no escaping Jack's death now, as Mandy Moore and the actors who play the teen versions of the Big Three were recently spotted filming a funeral scene. The cast members were dressed in all black, though it remains to be seen which episode will feature the heartbreaking moment.

The Super Bowl episode will air on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 10:15 p.m. EST on NBC.