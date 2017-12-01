'This Is Us' Season 2 Updates: Sterling K. Brown Teases What's Next For Randall In Season 2B

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs Young Randall and his father Jack in one of the episodes of 'This Is Us'

It may still take a while before a new episode of "This Is Us" returns on TV, but fans are already curious about what will happen next to the Pearson family in the show's next installments for season 2.

The midseason finale titled "Number 3" was aired Thursday, Nov. 28. It centered mostly on the life of the third Pearson child Randall (Sterling K. Brown), particularly the time that he spent with his father Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) when they took a tour at the Howard University in Washington, DC for college back when he was a teenager, as well as his interactions with his biological father William (Ron Cephas Jones) in the present day.

In an interview with Variety, Brown talked about the events that happened in the midseason finale as well as the things to look forward to when the show returns in 2018.

Brown explained that the series needed to explain why William opted to keep himself away from Randall's life even after he got sober, since Randall is also contemplating on allowing his foster daughter Deja (Lyric Ross) to return to her biological mother Shauna (Joy Brunson).

But according to the actor, Randall could still make a decision regarding the return of Deja to her biological mother even if he had no idea about his own biological dad's struggle in deciding to return to his life. "So just given that simple fact, I would like to think he'd be able to remove himself from the situation enough to say, 'I can't come between two people who want to be together,'" Brown stated. "But the wise old owl that is William Hill always helps to make the decision!"

The episode also showed that Randall was furious after his brother Kevin (Justin Hartley) was charged with DUI and unknowingly endangered his daughter Tess' (Eris Baker) life. Brown teased that his character will continue to be angry when the family drama returns next year, yet he would like to help him deal with his problems as well.

The second half of "This Is Us" season 2 will reportedly return to NBC on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 9 p.m. EDT.