Facebook/NBCThisIsUs Miguel (Jon Huertas) was present at the wedding of his best pal Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) with his then-wife Shelly (Wynn Everett) before he and Rebecca ended up together in 'This Is Us.'

After keeping it under the radar for the past two seasons, Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) marriage with Miguel (Jon Huertas) will be finally explored in "This Is Us" season 3.

Series co-showrunner Elizabeth Berger revealed through TVLine that the third season of NBC's tear-jerking drama will give more information about the relationship of the Pearson matriarch with the best friend of her late husband Jack (Milo Ventimiglia).

According to Berger, part of the plot of season 3 will discuss the relationship's "origins, and what Miguel and Rebecca's life in present times is like a little bit more behind closed doors."

The co-showrunner also said that they enjoyed how Moore and Huertas presented the finale scene in season 2 where Miguel mentioned to Rebecca how much he feels disliked in her family.

"Because you got to see a playfulness between them that we don't often get to see. It was really nice for us to see, 'Oh, she loves him. She's charmed by him,'" Berger also said. "I'm looking forward for viewers to see other sides of them."

Meanwhile, co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker teased what fans should look forward to in season 3 during an interview with Glamour Magazine.

According to Aptaker, the series will bring the viewers in the pivotal year in the lives of Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) after the death of their father, particularly in the month of February when they were still in senior high school.

"They also had this tragedy occur, which affects the rest of their lives, so we're going to dive into that year where there're so many stories to tell about the decisions they make and the way they react to their father's death shaped the trajectory for the next 20 years of their lives," the co-showrunner also said.

NBC has yet to reveal the release date of "This Is Us" season 3.