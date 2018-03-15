'This Is Us' Season 3 Premiere Date, Spoilers: Show To Explore Both Past And Future Storylines

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs Promotional image for 'This Is Us'

The second season of "This Is Us" only recently concluded, but fans are already wondering what the future holds for the Pearson family.

However, the upcoming third season is not necessarily going to focus solely on the future. In fact, Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca on the show, told Entertainment Weekly that the past will also be explored. More specifically, the story will delve into Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca's history.

"I do know that we are going to examine a lot more of Jack and Rebecca's origin story," she said. "Then I think the time directly after his passing, what happens to the family, and what happens with the kids, and where the real disconnect is in their relationship between mom and certainly Kevin and Kate."

The recent finale set up some arcs that could go well into the next season, including the person future Randall (Sterling K. Brown) was referring to when he was speaking to adult Tess (Iantha Richardson). Fans are naturally excited about the upcoming season, and it looks like they have reason to, as Moore teased that season 3 could be their "most ambitious yet."

Apart from that, the flashforward scene in the season 2 ender also found Kevin (Justin Hartley) flying to Vietnam with Zoe (Melanie Liburd), which led fans to believe that the two are dating. Co-showrunner Elizabeth Berger weighed in on the matter in an interview with TVLine, explaining that the door for Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) to return is not closed.

"We are really excited for Kevin to start this new chapter, and it doesn't mean that we've heard the last of Sophie forever," she said. "But definitely when we come back, he's going to be embarking on something new."

With Kevin going to Vietnam, fans can expect to see Jack's time in the country to be shown. The series will also show more of Toby's family and story.

There are certainly a lot of things to be excited about, but fans will have to wait a while before the series returns, as "This Is Us" season 3 does not have a premiere date yet.