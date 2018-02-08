'This Is Us' Season 3 Renewed: New Timelines To Factor in; Old Man Randall, Future Tess Returning

The widely popular family "This Is Us" has a guaranteed season 3 renewal from NBC. This early, creator Dan Fogelman said that upcoming episodes will definitely feature future timeline.

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs Viewers will still see future Randall and Tess in succeeding episodes and seasons of "This Is Us."

Viewers of the series already got a hint of this future storyline in the episode that aired after the Super Bowl last Sunday, Feb. 4. It featured Randall (Sterling K. Brown) as a much older man and he's visiting his adult daughter Tess (Iantha Richardson), who became a social worker. In the current timeline, Tess (Eris Baker) is just starting her teenage years. Fogelman teased that won't be the last viewers will see of old Randall and adult Tess in future seasons.

"We didn't do it as a one-off," Fogelman said. "We still have a lot to resolve here first [in season 2], but it's safe to say the future can play a big part in seasons to come."

NBC gave "This Is Us " a third season renewal last January 2017. Like season 2, the next one will also have 18 episodes. It's unclear, however, if NBC will increase its episode number given the show's massive success but Fogelman said he already has a solid plan about the show's direction in his head.

"I know where the show goes — I have a number of seasons in my brain and we'll see as we get there," the creator said following the renewal. "I know where the series goes for multiple seasons, but in terms of overriding numbers, I don't know."

Meanwhile, Milo Ventimiglia (Jack Pearson) confirmed he would still be on the show despite viewers already learning the complete details of how his beloved character died. The actor hinted that future seasons of "This Is Us" would also likely explore his relationship with his younger brother, Nicky, who has not yet been cast.

"This Is Us" season 3 will likely premiere in NBC's fall 2018 TV slate, as with the first two seasons. Season 2, on the other hand, has three more episodes left to air after this week. The show runs Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. EST on NBC.