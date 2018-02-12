'This Is Us' Season 3 Spoilers: Expect to See More of Miguel and Rebecca's Relationship

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs Promotional image for "This Is Us"

Reports say season 3 of "This Is Us" will explore more of Miguel and Rebecca's relationship.

Now that the mystery about Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) death is already out, the makers of "This Is Us" are hoping many have realized that Miguel (Jon Huertas) is not the bad guy after all. Jack's character was so beloved that fans would probably have a hard time accepting a relationship between Miguel and Rebecca (Mandy Moore), but the series creators are hoping they have been given enough time in season 2 to be more understanding.

Very little is known about the Miguel-Rebecca modern relationship, but Huertas said it will be given more focus come season 3.

"In the next season, we really open it up," Huertas said in an interview with TV Guide. "There are still some people that still need some convincing."

By that, Huertas meant both the fans and Rebecca and Jack's three children — Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley), and Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

Huertas shared that the third season will see more of how Randall and Kate react to his character and Rebecca hanging out again. Randall would probably be more forgiving, if a season 1 episode (Pilgrim Rick) would be the basis. The same could not be said with Kate, though.

"With Kate, [she] and Miguel have a kind of stand-offish sort of thing," said Huertas. "She's going to support Kevin because they're twins. We just haven't explored too much of that yet."

In January 2017, "This Is Us" got an additional two-season order from NBC after a successful season 1. Season 3 is slated to have 18 episodes, just like its predecessors. There is no word on its premiere date yet, but if the first two instalments would be the basis, it should be out by September 2018.

Meantime, there are still a few more episodes into season 2. "This Is Us" will return to the small screens on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.