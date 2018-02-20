'This Is Us' Season 3 Spoilers: Series to Explore Rebecca–Miguel Love Story in Third Installment

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs Promotional image for "This Is Us"

After going on heavy Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) storylines in season 2, NBC's TV series "This Is Us" season 3 will explore more of Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Miguel's (Jon Huertas) love story.

Viewers have known relatively little about Rebecca and Miguel's relationship, except for the fact that it began a decade after Jack's passing. When the series heads to its third season, fans will get to know more about their romance and why Miguel has never been the bad guy who replaced Jack.

"This season we've got some cool stuff coming up. In the next season, we really open it up," Huertas told TV Guide, adding, "We'll get more into Kate and Randall react to the news of Rebecca and Miguel hanging out again. Next season I think we'll see more of that."

In last year's Halloween episode, it was revealed that Miguel and Rebecca first reconnected through social media in 2008. They became closer when The Big Three were already adults, but Kevin (Justin Hartley) raised suspicions when he asked Miguel if he had romantic feelings for Rebecca while Jack was still alive.

In the show's present timeline, The Big Three do not have a good relationship with Miguel. It remains to be seen if things between them will improve as the story moves forward.

Meanwhile, the NBC drama's audience continues to grow almost two weeks after the Super Bowl special detailing Jack's death was aired. The initial airing of "Super Bowl Sunday" garnered 26,987,000 viewers and after three days of DVR and VOD usage, that number has increased to 32,702,000.

The numbers mark a new series record for "This Is Us." It is the biggest L+3 total viewer lift for the show, with the Super Bowl episode having 5.715 million compared to the Jan. 26 episode having 5.379 million viewers overall (9.379 million to 14.758 million).

"This Is Us" season 2 airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EST on NBC. A release date for season 3 has yet to be announced by the network.