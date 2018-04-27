'This Is Us Season 3' Updates: Sterling K. Brown Teases Who the Mystery Woman Is

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown) and his family in 'This Is Us' on NBC.

A major mystery was introduced in the finale of "This Is Us" season 2, but it seems like the answer will unfold when the critically-acclaimed drama returns for its third season.

The finale featured several time jumps, including the one featuring an interaction between Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and his fully-grown daughter Tess (Iantha Richardson) having lunch. Randall told his daughter, "It's time to go see her," but she simply replied, "I'm not ready." Instead of insisting, Randall said that he is still not ready as well.

However, their conversation did not mention who that "her" is. But Brown admitted in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he knows who that mystery woman is.

"I know who the person is that future Randall is referring to, but [series creator Dan] Fogelman would cut off my big toe if I actually told you who it was," the actor stated. "But I can tell you it's probably not what you suspect. In classic Fogelman style, it will be like, 'Oh, wow — didn't see that coming,'" he added.

Brown also refused to reveal the situation involved with the mystery person but mentioned that the series creator already has an idea about the start, middle, and ending of the story. He also mentioned that flashback scenes of the series highlight the present-day events of the characters, while the flash-forward scenes provide a glimpse of how the story will end.

Meanwhile, Brown's co-star Mandy Moore shared more details of season 3 in another interview with the publication. According to the actress who plays the role of the Pearson matriarch named Rebecca, the next season will provide more details about the origin of Rebecca's relationship with her late husband Jack (Milo Ventimiglia).

"Then I think the time directly after his passing, what happens to the family, and what happens with the kids, and where the real disconnect is in their relationship between mom and certainly Kevin and Kate. Because not too long after, the kids move to Los Angeles," the actress also stated.

She also hinted that the upcoming season will explore the time when Jack was still serving in Vietnam. She also mentioned that the entire writers' room had been busy working on the show's third installment. "I feel like season 3 is going to be the most ambitious yet. You know Dan. He's got a lot of tricks up his sleeve," she also said.

Meanwhile, TV Guide mentioned several storylines that may be expected by the fans in the show's upcoming season.

One of the storylines that could be explored is the beginning of the romantic relationship between Rebecca and her new husband Miguel (Jon Huerta). It was revealed in the past episodes that it took him 10 years before he approached the wife of his late best friend, but there are no details how the two started dating.

Also, fans would also like to see Toby's (Chris Sullivan) first marriage before he met Kate (Chrissy Metz) to further understand why he suffered from depression.

NBC has yet to announce the release date of "This Is Us" season 3, but the series is expected to return this fall.