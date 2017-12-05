'This Is Us' Spoiler: Jack's 20th Death Anniversary Nears; Will It Air During Super Bowl?

The 20th death anniversary of Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) on "This Is Us" is near. Speculations are that viewers will finally know the events surrounding his death in this special episode.

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs Milo Ventimiglia plays the father, Jack Pearson, on "This Is Us" on NBC.

"This Is Us" season 2 left trails of Jack's death when the show wrapped up its fall season run with the trilogy episodes that aired on Nov. 14 ("Number One"), Nov. 21 ("Number Two") and Nov. 28 ("Number Three"). The episodes presented one cohesive scene in the 1980s timeline that was also close to when Jack died.

One fan shared a theory that an actual "This Is Us" 20th death anniversary episode might be coming up based on the trilogy. These episodes cleverly primed viewers since they now know that Jack's death happened in the Big Three's senior year and around the time Kevin broke his leg.

"Jack died somewhere between 1997 to 1998," MaineSoxGuy93 wrote on Reddit. "That means the twentieth anniversary of his death is coming up. We will find out how he died on the 20th anniversary of his death."

The fan theory might be on to something as "This Is Us" star Sterling K. Brown told Entertainment Weekly that viewers will indeed learn how Jack died in the second half of the season. He also hinted when it might possibly air.

"There's a significant payoff to this story line," Brown stated about the trilogy. "I can tell you that you'll see it manifest in our Super Bowl episode, and that's the only thing that I can say about it."

"This Is Us" co-showrunner Elizabeth Berger told The Hollywood Reporter nearly the same thing. She detailed that there's still one element that will be revealed before Jack's death in line with Randall as a teenager.

"If you're keeping track, we're definitely quickly approaching the time of [Jack's] death," Berger said.

"This Is Us" is currently on hiatus for the holidays. The show will return with new episodes beginning Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 9:00 p.m. on NBC.