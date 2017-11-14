'This Is Us' Spoilers: Mandy Moore Warns Next Episodes a Trilogy of Darkness

The upcoming episodes of "This Is Us" will put each of the kid's stories on center stage. "Number One," "Number Two" and "Number Three" will air on Nov. 14, Nov. 21, and Nov. 28 respectively at 9:00 p.m. EST on NBC and star Mandy Moore (Rebecca Pearson) warns viewers to get ready because it will be filled with darkness.

Moore told E! News that viewers will be talking a lot about what's going to happen next on "This Is Us." The kids' stories are supposed to set up the story arc for the rest of the season.

"Number One" will zero in on Kevin (Justin Hartley) as he goes back to his high school to receive an award. "Number Two," will focus on Kate (Chrissy Metz) and an unexpected turn of events in her life with Toby. "Number Three" will be about Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and a very hard decision for their family.

These episodes will also have glimpses of their younger selves. It will give viewers a better understanding of how their past shaped their present situations. The stories will also unmask and put some characters in an unpleasant light.

"The next three episodes are a trilogy of sorts and they go to some deeply darkly places," Moore said. "I suggest that people be patient and stick with it because we need to go there. There will be bigger payoffs later."

"They're very much interconnected, especially their stories in the past," Moore further said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "They sort of [tell] the same story from different points of view."

Following the trilogy of episodes, "This Is Us" will air one final story in the first week of December and then go on a hiatus for the holidays. The show will be back in January for the next half of the season.

"This Is Us" season 2 will only have 18 episodes but NBC renewed the series for the third season for 2018-2019. Catch the show every Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. EST.