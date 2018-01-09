'This Is Us' Spoilers: Sterling K. Brown Confirms Season 2 Will Answer How Jack Pearson Died

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Sterling K. Brown after winning the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for his role in NBC's "This Is Us" at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, 2017.

During various interviews at the 75th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, "This Is Us" actor Sterling K. Brown did not mind sharing some plot details coming up in the hit NBC drama.

Fans of "This Is Us" have been relentlessly speculating on the real cause of Jack Pearson's (Milo Ventimiglia) death. While at the beginning of season 2, a shot of the burned down Pearson residence was shown, cast members have hinted that the scene does not carry all the answers.

Viewers will be getting the answers they need before season 2 ends, Brown confirmed.

"Before this season is over we will see how Jack Pearson dies," Brown said while talking to E! News' Ryan Seacrest. "I won't say too much more about it, but there is only eight episodes, so it will happen soon."

Brown also confirmed that the viewers will watch his character, Randall Pearson, confronting Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) after finding his brother driving under the influence of alcohol while Randall's daughter was in the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Brown's "This Is Us" teasers did not end there. In his interview with The Hollywood Reporter for the Golden Globes' aftershow, the actor also revealed that fans will soon watch an intense, long scene where several characters are involved.

"There is an about 11-minute scene which includes Kevin and Randall and Kate and Rebecca that is one of the best things I think we've ever shot. I'm telling you, there's gonna be some consequences and repercussions. It's going down. That's all I'm saying.... It's a really wonderful scene," Brown said.



Brown made history for being the first African American male actor to win the Best Actor award for Golden Globes' TV drama category. His Sunday win followed his success in winning the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award from the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards last September 2017.

In his Sunday night acceptance speech, Brown thanked "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman for creating "a role for a black man that can only be played by a black man."

"This Is Us" season 2 airs every Tuesday, at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.