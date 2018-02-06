'This Is Us' Spoilers: What Will Happen After Jack's Death?

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs The Pearsons in "This Is Us" season 2.

Despite his heartbreaking death during Sunday's special Super Bowl episode, Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) is still expected to be a part of the upcoming episodes of "This Is Us" season 2.

In an interview with USA Today, series creator Dan Fogelman revealed that the upcoming episode titled "The Car" will discuss the effects of Jack's death. However, he revealed that the Jack will remain a central figure in the show since he will still be alive in the show's past timeline.

Fogelman also hinted about how the show will move forward after the death of the beloved character, especially after season 2.

"We are determined that the show continues moving forward with regular episodes that have nothing to do with Jack in terms of his death, but everything to do with Jack" the series creator stated. "It's not like we'll completely ignore the story we just told over the last few episodes, but you will also see (this season) just continues moving forward."

Fogelman also revealed that an upcoming episode for season 2 will center on Jack and Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) wedding anniversary during the time when their three children were 10 years old, while another episode will focus on a character outside the Pearson family. Also, he revealed that the season 2 finale on March 13 will focus on a "big family plot."

In addition, the series creator claimed that the third season of "This Is Us" will show the conditions of the Pearson children one year after the fire.

Meanwhile, Ventimiglia also told Esquire that fans should still expect to see his character in the future installments of the show. "I've been dead from the get-go, and though we're now showing the death, we're still gonna be bouncing around in different timelines. This is not the end of Jack," the actor stated.

The next episode of "This Is Us" will be aired by NBC on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 9 p.m. EDT.