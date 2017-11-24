'This Is Us' Star Chrissy Metz Explains Importance of Kate and Toby's Scene After Her Miscarriage

NBC Kate Pearson as played by Chrissy Metz on "This Is Us."

"This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz explains how important Kate's scene with Toby is during the ninth episode of the second season after suffering from a miscarriage.

It's no secret that Kate Pearson still hasn't moved on from the guilt she has felt with her father Jack's passing. And while it was assumed that Kate would finally be able to give more of her attention to something other than guilt and keeping the family together, that too was taken from her after tragedy struck her once again. Now, Chrissy Metz, who portrays Kate on the show, had explained how her character is trying to grieve from the loss of her unborn baby.

During the ninth episode of "This Is Us" titled "Number Two," the show had focused on the individual lives of the so-called big three: Kevin, Randall and Kate. In the episode, Kate starts off trying to act as if nothing had happened, going about her life in the same way she had been doing. She goes to her singing gig and even tries to call her twin brother, Kevin (Justin Hartley). When he doesn't answer, Kate doesn't persist and goes on with her singing gig.

However, once she saw a cute little girl during her gig, she couldn't keep with the facade anymore and that's when it all hits her.

In an interview with Variety, Metz was asked how would the miscarriage affect Kate's relationship with Toby, played by Chris Sullivan, or whether or not they would be willing to try again. For Metz, she hopes that the couple would try again saying, "I do think that once they get the bearings about them they will try again and there's a lot of hope."

Furthermore, Metz says that Kate's scene with Toby was one of the most important ones during the episode, especially when the latter told her how the miscarriage happened to him, too.

"It's such a great part of the story because so many men generally don't speak about their feelings or are told not to...but their feelings are valid and very important to convey," she said. "It was a loaded scene, but so important because so much of Kate is the anger and resentment, whether for herself, or the guilt around her father's passing or never feeling like she's going to measure up to even Kevin, she's always in the shadows. So there's all of that disappointment and guilt surrounding, like, she couldn't even have a baby, she couldn't even actually do that right. It's so much a projection of how she feels about herself too," she went on to say.