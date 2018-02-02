'This Is Us' Super Bowl Episode Spoilers: Producer Teases 'Very Satisfying' Revelations

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson in "This Is Us"

The "This Is Us" Super Bowl episode is going to be satisfying, but it might not be what fans of the series expect. In a recent interview, executive producer Isaac Aptaker has revealed that the upcoming episode will be so perfect it might "blow people away."

The last "This Is Us" episode that aired last January left so many questions and many wonder how the next episode will address those big, hanging mysteries. According to Aptaker, the Feb. 4 episode of the series will particularly reveal how Jack left this world, picking up right after the events from the Jan. 23 episode.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Aptaker said: "Questions will be answered in a very satisfying way. It's not necessarily what people expect, but people will have a lot of the answers they've been hoping for... It is a very, very exciting episode. We shot it early, so we had extra time to make sure everything was perfect in editing. It was one of my favorite episodes we've ever done, and I think it's really going to blow people away."

In a separate interview, creator Dan Fogelman said the episode will also explore how Jack's death affected family dynamics. It will reveal why Kate blames herself and how Kevin copes with his father's passing.

It can be recalled that the previous episode ended with a slow-cooker setting the kitchen on fire. Apparently, the house's smoke detector wasn't loaded with batteries, so the fire spread quickly throughout the house without warning.

According to Aptaker, the Super Bowl episode is not going to be just tragic but emotional as well. The producer said the episode will be incredibly intense in many ways, but there's a silver lining to it. "There is beauty to it, and there is optimism to it. That's important to us, to always find the lighter side of things too," he said.

"This Is Us" returns on Feb. 4, Sunday, at 10:15 p.m. EST on NBC.