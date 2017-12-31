Expand | Collapse (Photo: Public Domain) Protestant Reformer Ulrich Zwingli, (1484-1531).

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, Dec. 31 - Jan. 6, in church history. They include the birth of a Protestant Reformer, an anti-contraception encyclical, and a controversial letter from Thomas Jefferson.