This Week in Christian History: Elizabeth I Crowned, Pope Returns to Rome, Catechism Published

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Wikimedia Commons) Queen Elizabeth I, (1533-1603).

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, Jan. 14-20, in church history. They include the coronation of Queen Elizabeth I, the return of the papacy to Rome, and the publication of an influential catechism.