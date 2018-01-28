This Week in Christian History: Gutenberg, Francis Schaeffer, Hour of Power
Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.
Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.
Here are just a few things that happened this week, Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, in church history. They include the birth of a notable Christian philosopher, the death of the man behind the Gutenberg Bible, and the debut of a long-running influential worship program.