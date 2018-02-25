This Week in Christian History: John Donne, Roman Empire, America a 'Christian Nation'

Expand | Collapse (Photo: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts) Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts (R) walks with associate Justice Neil Gorsuch during his investiture ceremony at the Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2017. Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages. Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between. Here are just a few things that happened this week, Feb.25-Mar.3, in church history. They include the Roman Empire establishing Christianity as their official religion, John Donne's last sermon, and the United States Supreme Court labeling America a "Christian nation."

John Donne Preaches His Last Sermon - February 25, 1631

This week marks the anniversary of the last sermon preached by famed English poet and cleric of the Church of England, John Donne. Titled "Death's Duel," it was Donne's last sermon as Dean of St. Paul's Cathedral in London, with the notable literary figure passing away the following month. "He starts with the bleak suggestion that, from its very start, life is a constant process of dying: 'wee have a winding sheete in our Mothers wombe ... for wee come to seeke a grave,'" noted the website British Library. "Donne dwells on the horror of being eaten by worms, which he calls 'vermiculation'. At the sermon's end, however, he offers us an image of Jesus dying on the Cross to grant us resurrection."

Supreme Court Says the United States a "Christian Nation" - February 29, 1892

This week technically marks the anniversary of the United States Supreme Court decision Church of the Holy Trinity v. United States, whose majority declared that the United States "is a Christian nation." Centered on an immigration law matter between an Anglican priest and a New York congregation, the obscure case is mostly remembered for Justice David Josiah Brewer's majority opinion and its religious designation for the country. "Among other matters, note the following: the form of oath universally prevailing, concluding with an appeal to the Almighty; the custom of opening sessions of all deliberative bodies and most conventions with prayer; the prefatory words of all wills, 'In the name of God, amen;' the laws respecting the observance of the Sabbath, with the general cessation of all secular business, and the closing of courts, legislatures, and other similar public assemblies on that day," wrote Justice Brewer. "... churches and church organizations which abound in every city, town, and hamlet; the multitude of charitable organizations existing every where under Christian auspices; the gigantic missionary associations, with general support, and aiming to establish Christian missions in every quarter of the globe. These, and many other matters which might be noticed, add a volume of unofficial declarations to the mass of organic utterances that this is a Christian nation."

Roman Empire Makes Christianity the State Religion - February 27, 380

This week marks the anniversary of when the Roman Empire enacted the Edict of Thessalonica, which established Catholic Christianity as the official religion. Also called the Cunctos Populos, the edict was signed by Rome's three co-ruling emperors Theodosius I, Valentinian I, and Gratian. It banned both paganism and Christian groups who did not agree to the Nicene Creed. "It is our desire that all the various nations which are subject to our Clemency and Moderation, should continue to profess that religion which was delivered to the Romans by the divine Apostle Peter, as it has been preserved by faithful Tradition, and which is now professed by the Pontiff Damasus and by Peter, Bishop of Alexandria, a man of apostolic holiness," read the Edict in part. "According to the apostolic teaching and the doctrine of the Gospel, let us believe in the one Deity of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, in equal majesty and in a Holy Trinity. We authorize the followers of this law to assume the title of Catholic Christians; but as for the others, since, in our judgment they are foolish madmen, we decree that they shall be branded with the ignominious name of heretics, and shall not presume to give to their conventicles the name of churches."