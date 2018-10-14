This Week in Christian History: John Wesley Comes to America, Martin Luther Earns His Doctorate

Expand | Collapse (Photo: The Christian Post) A bust of Protestant Reformer Martin Luther inside Wartburg Castle. Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages. Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between. Here are just a few things that happened this week, Oct. 14-20, in Church history. They include John Wesley sailing to America, Martin Luther getting his doctorate of theology, and Russia's most notable church holding worship for the first time in over six decades.

St. Basil Cathedral Holds First Worship Service in Over 60 Years — October 14, 1991 Expand | Collapse (Mikhail Voskresensky/Reuters) Fireworks explode over St. Basil Cathedral at Red Square during New Year's Day celebrations in Moscow January 1, 2013. This week marks the anniversary of Russia's most notable church, the Cathedral of St. Basil the Blessed, which held its first worship service over 60 years after the Soviet government closed it down. Also called, among other names, "The Cathedral of the Intercession of the Virgin by the Moat," St. Basil's was constructed in the 16th century to celebrate the conquest of Kazan by Tsar Ivan the Terrible. The cathedral was closed down in 1929 by the Soviet Union government and turned into a museum, with serious consideration made by some to demolish the sacred structure. As the Soviet Union neared its collapse, the cathedral was the sight of a special divine service. Services are still periodically held at the cathedral, though it remains a museum.

Martin Luther Receives Doctorate of Theology — October 19, 1512 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters) Statue of Martin Luther. This week marks the anniversary of when Protestant Reformer Martin Luther received a Doctorate of Theology from the University of Wittenberg. Luther had an extensive educational background already, having received a Master of Arts degree in grammar, logic, rhetoric and metaphysics at the University of Erfurt in 1505, as well as a Bachelor's degree in Biblical Studies from Wittenberg in 1508. Two days following the completion of his doctorate, Luther went on to accept the position of "Doctor of Bible" at Wittenberg, solidifying his ties to the town where he nailed the 95 theses to a church door.

John Wesley Sails for America — October 14, 1735 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Wikimedia Commons) John Wesley (1703-1791), the founder of Methodism. This week marks the anniversary of when John Wesley, founder of Methodism, set sail for the Georgia colony in America along with his brother Charles. Coming at the invitation of colony founder James Oglethorpe, Wesley brought with him other members of the "Holy Club" established at Oxford University to which he belonged. Despite the high hopes, Wesley's ministry efforts in Georgia were widely regarded as having been a failure, according to the United Methodist Church's General Commission on Archives and History. "[Wesley] was at times unpopular with the colonists, and a disastrous love affair with Sophy Hopkey only made his situation worse," noted GCAH. "John Wesley sailed for England on December 2, 1737, discouraged and uncertain about his future. He later said that he was only 'beating the air' during his time in Georgia."