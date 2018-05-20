Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton) A volunteer from Harold Camping's Family Radio holds a sign with warnings of Judgment Day at Times Square in New York City on May 13, 2011. (File) Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages. Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between. Here are just a few things that happened this week, May 20-26, in Church history. They include the first Presbyterian Church General in America, a born again spiritual experience for the founder of Methodism, and Family Radio's failed end times prophecy.

Methodism Founder Has Born Again Experience - May 24, 1738 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Wikimedia Commons) John Wesley (1703-1791), the founder of Methodism. This week marks the anniversary of when Methodism movement founder John Wesley had what could be described as a born-again religious experience. On the evening of May 24, Wesley agreed to attend a religious meeting happening at Aldersgate Street in London, where he heard a reading of Protestant reformer Martin Luther's Preface to the Book of Romans. "About a quarter before nine, while he was describing the change which God works in the heart through faith in Christ, I felt my heart strangely warmed," Wesley recorded in his journal. "I felt I did trust in Christ, Christ alone, for salvation; and an assurance was given me that He had taken away my sins, even mine, and saved me from the law of sin and death." Known thereafter as the "Aldersgate Experience," the event had a great influence on Wesley, leading to a deep spiritual awakening for the influential preacher.

American Presbyterian Church Holds First General Assembly - May 21, 1789 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Wikimedia Commons) A portrait of John Witherspoon (1722-1794), signer of the Declaration of Independence and Presbyterian clergyman. This week marks the anniversary of the first-ever Presbyterian Church General Assembly held in the newly independent United States of America. The gathering took place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. John Witherspoon, the only active clergyman to sign the Declaration of Independence, convened the assembly and preached the opening sermon. With the Reverend John Rodgers serving as the first moderator, the Presbyterian Church in the United States of America, as it was called, oversaw measures to formalize its ecclesiastical structure.

Family Radio President's End Times Prophecy Fails - May 21, 2011 Expand | Collapse (Photo: The Christian Post/ Hudson Tsuei) This week marks the anniversary of former Family Radio President Harold Camping's prediction that the Rapture would come on May 21, 2011. An influential Christian radio personality based in California, Camping had previously speculated that the end of the world would come sometime in 1994. Camping's followers spent approximately $100 million to advertise the 2011 end times prediction, with many Family Radio listeners quitting jobs and emptying bank accounts. In response to the failed prophecy, Camping told media that the end would actually come on Oct. 21 of that year. When this date also passed without incident, Camping announced he would halt such predictions. Less than three years after his failed end times prophecy, Camping would die at age 92, leaving behind his wife of 71 years and seven children.