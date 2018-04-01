This Week in Christian History: MLK, Charlemagne, 'Chariots of Fire'

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Public Domain) Martin Luther King Jr. addresses a crowd from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial where he delivered his famous, “I Have a Dream,” speech during the Aug. 28, 1963, march on Washington, D.C. Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages. Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between. Here are just a few things that happened this week, April 1-7, in Church history. They include the birth of a famous Medieval Christian ruler, the first sermon of an Olympic gold medalist winner, and the final sermon of a famed civil rights leader.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Gives 'Mountaintop' Speech - April 3, 1968 Expand | Collapse AP Photo/Charles Dharapak The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial is seen Monday, Aug. 22, 2011, in Washington, D.C., ahead of its dedication next weekend. This week marks the anniversary of when Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his final public sermon, telling a crowd gathered at a church in Memphis, Tennessee that "I've been to the mountaintop." "I just want to do God's will. And He's allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I've looked over, and I've seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the promised land," said King. "So I'm happy, tonight. I'm not worried about anything, I'm not fearing any man. Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord." King's comments turned out to be tragically prophetic, for the following day an assassin would kill the notable civil rights activist as he stood outside his motel room. He was 39.

Charlemagne Is Born - April 2, 742 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Wikimedia Commons) The famous Medieval monarch and Holy Roman Emperor Charles the Great, commonly called Charlemagne. This week marks the anniversary of when it is believed that Charlemagne, the famed king of the Franks who became Holy Roman Emperor and conquered much of western Europe, was born. While there is some dispute among scholars as to the specific year of his birth, what is not disputed is that the monarch held a substantial influence militarily, intellectually, and spiritually, spreading Christianity by force during his reign. "A skilled military strategist, he spent much of his reign engaged in warfare in order to accomplish his goals. In 800, Pope Leo III (750-816) crowned Charlemagne emperor of the Romans. In this role, he encouraged the Carolingian Renaissance, a cultural and intellectual revival in Europe," noted History.com. "When he died in 814, Charlemagne's empire encompassed much of Western Europe, and he had also ensured the survival of Christianity in the West. Today, Charlemagne is referred to by some as the father of Europe."

Eric Liddell, Olympic Runner, Preaches First Sermon - April 6, 1923 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Public Domain) Eric Liddell (1902-1945), famed Olympic runner and Scottish missionary who was the subject of the 1981 film "Chariots of Fire." This week marks the anniversary of when Olympic gold medal-winner Eric Liddell, whose running career and refusal to run races on Sunday was the subject of the 1981 film "Chariots of Fire," preached his first public sermon. Born in China to Scottish missionaries, Liddell's first public message was him giving his testimony at the request of evangelist D. P. Thomson to a group of men at Armadale, Scotland. "He wasn't much of a speaker, but still the eighty men listened to every word he uttered," wrote Ellen Caughey in her book Run to Glory: The Story of Eric Liddell. "Speaking slowly and quietly, Eric made the men feel like he was having a personal conversation with each one of them ... After that one simple service in Armadale, he had a desire to share God's love with every single soul who would listen."