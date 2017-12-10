This Week in Christian History: Mother Teresa, Puritans, A Pope Resigns

Expand | Collapse (Photo: REUTERS/Jayanta Dey) Schoolgirls pose in front of a portrait of Mother Teresa during a peace rally to celebrate Mother Teresa's canonisation, in Agartala, India, September 10, 2016.

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, Dec. 10-16, in Church history. They include Mother Teresa's Nobel Prize speech, a Puritan petition to Parliament, and a Medieval pope resigning from office.