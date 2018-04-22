This Week in Christian History: Oliver Cromwell, 'Oh Happy Day,' and The United Methodist Church

Expand | Collapse (Photo: AP Images/Matt York) CrossRoads United Methodist Church in Phoenix, Arizona is seen here in a Feb. 13, 2010 photo.

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, April 22-28, in Church history. They include the birth of Oliver Cromwell, the Billboard debut of the hit song "Oh Happy Day," and the creation of The United Methodist Church.

The United Methodist Church is Formed - April 23, 1968

Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: Vimeo/James J. Rollins-Silverman) A communion service being held at the "Uniting Conference" in Dallas, Texas in 1968. The conference resulted in the creation of The United Methodist Church when the Methodist Church and the Evangelical United Brethren Church agreed to merge.

This week marks the anniversary of the creation of The United Methodist Church, a mainline Protestant denomination formed by the merging of the Evangelical United Brethren Church and the Methodist Church.

The "uniting conference" that took place between the two churches occurred at an auditorium in Dallas, Texas with theologian and Wesley scholar Albert C. Outler preaching the conference's sermon.

"Here we are this morning, gathered together from all over the world and from all sorts and conditions of men, to celebrate a birthday. Our birthday," said Outler.

"The aura of every newborn thing is an aura of hope. And so, it is with us today, we stand here on a threshold, a new horizon looms ahead."

In the present day, the UMC has approximately 12.5 million members worldwide and is the third largest Christian denomination in the United States, behind the Roman Catholic Church and the Southern Baptist Convention.

"Oh Happy Day" Debuts on Billboard Hot 100 - April 26, 1969

Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: YouTube/Wochit Entertainment) Pioneering Gospel musician Edwin Hawkins (1943-2018), who arranged the hit song "Oh Happy Day."

This week marks the debut of Edwin Hawkins' hit song "Oh Happy Day" on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which was part of the album "Let Us Go into the House of the Lord."

A reworking of a 1755 hymn of the same name and recorded in 1968, "Oh Happy Day" was added to the National Registry in 2005.

"What made 'Oh Happy Day' resonate is anyone's guess. The original version by British educator Phillip Doddridge was published in 1755 — four years after the composer's death — and was sung in a yearning plea similar to some Appalachian songs," explained Hawkins publicist Bill Carpenter in an essay published by the Library of Congress.

"Hawkins unintentionally transformed the song from a church hymn into more of a mainstream pop record with a catchier arrangement of the chorus that featured subtle jazz drumming, some Latin percussion and an echoey upright piano groove that buttressed the slick but passionate choir harmonizing against soloist Dorothy Morrison's earthy, straight-from-the-church vocal technique."

The song was later famously performed in the 1993 movie "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit."

Oliver Cromwell Born - April 25, 1599

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Public Domain) Oliver Cromwell (1599-1658), Puritan military leader and statesman who served as Lord Protector of England following the English Civil War.

This week marks the anniversary of the birth of notable Puritan statesman and warrior Oliver Cromwell, who led England as Lord Protector during the seventeenth century.

A native of Huntingdon, England, Cromwell fought on the side of Parliament during the English Civil War, eventually being installed as the Lord Protector of England after the monarchy was overthrown.

"We study the glory of God, and the honour and liberty of parliament, for which we unaminously fight, without seeking our own interests," said Cromwell in 1644 during the civil war.

"I profess I could never satisfy myself on the justness of this war, but from the authority of the parliament to maintain itself in its rights; and in this cause I hope to prove myself an honest man and single-hearted."