This Week in Christian History: 'Pilgrim's Progress' Author Arrested; Dr. Livingstone's Adventures

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Wikimedia/Ad Meskins) A statue of nineteenth century British explorer, missionary, and abolitionist David Livingstone (1813-1873).

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, Nov. 12-18, in Church history. They include the arrest of an influential Christian author and a discovery by a famed British missionary.