This week in Christian history: Polish Protestants to America, John Henry Newton, 3rd Great Awakening

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, Sept. 22-28, in Church history. They include the arrival of a Polish Protestant sect to America, the beginning of the “Third Great Awakening,” and a notable Catholic leader preaching his last sermon as a Protestant.