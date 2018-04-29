Expand | Collapse (Photo: Wikimedia Commons) The coat of arms for Pope Alexander VI. Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages. Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between. Here are just a few things that happened this week, April 29 to May 5, in Church history. They include the Methodist Church approving female ordination, the arrest of the teacher at the center of the Scopes Monkey Trial, and a papal bull that set the borders for two empires.

Methodist Church Approves Female Ordination - May 4, 1956 Expand | Collapse (Photo: AP Images/Matt York) CrossRoads United Methodist Church in Phoenix, Arizona is seen here in a Feb. 13, 2010 photo. This week marks the anniversary of when the Methodist Church approved the full ordination of women at their General Conference, held in Minneapolis, Minnesota. While women had acted in church leadership roles within the Methodist movement since the days of founder John Wesley, there had yet to be an official denomination endorsement of female ordination. During the hours-long debate, compromise proposals such as allowing only non-married women to be ordained were entertained but ultimately rejected. Eventually a motion by Dr. Zack Johnson was entertained and approved. Maud Pauline Keister Jensen became the first woman to be fully ordained as a clergywoman in the Methodist Church.

Pope Sets Borders for European Empires - May 4, 1493 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Public Domain) A portrait of Pope Alexander VI (1431-1503), who reigned as head of the Roman Catholic Church from 1492-1503. This week marks the anniversary of when Pope Alexander VI released a papal bull titled "Inter caetera" which drew up borders for the Spanish and Portuguese empires. Pope Alexander's edict came in response to the discovery of the Americas the year before and was meant in part to help deter warfare between the two Catholic countries. The pope concluded that all territory west and south of a pole-to-pole line 100 leagues west and south of the islands of the Azores or the Cape Verde Islands belonged to Spain. However, Portugal objected to the borders given, claiming that the Spanish-born pontiff had shown a bias against them. The following year, Spain and Portugal signed the Treaty of Tordesillas, which pushed the line to 370 west of the Cape Verde islands, allowing more land for Portugal. In the modern day, the Inter caetera is considered controversial for its call for the two kingdoms to colonize and subjugate all native populations within their territory. "And we make, appoint, and depute you and your said heirs and successors lords of them with full and free power, authority, and jurisdiction of every kind," stated the pope.

Scopes Arrested for Teaching Evolution - May 5, 1925 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Wikimedia Commons) Tennessee educator John Scopes (1900-1970), the defendant in the famous Scopes Monkey Trial. This week marks the anniversary of when Tennessee teacher John Scopes was arrested under the charge of having violated the law by teaching the Theory of Evolution. Although Scopes never actually taught evolution, he nevertheless claimed to have done so in order to give the American Civil Liberties Union a test case to challenge the state law. The highly publicized case began that July, with Clarence Darrow representing Scopes and famed Democrat politician William Jennings Bryan representing the prosecution. While Scopes lost, the trial became a rallying cry for the teaching of evolution in public schools and eventual purging of Creationism from science curriculum.