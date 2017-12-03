This Week in Christian History: Santa Claus, Paradise Lost, An Archbishop Consecrated

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Gary Hershorn) Santa Claus rides on his sleigh down Central Park West in New York November 22, 2012.

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, Dec. 3-9, in Church history. They include the death of Saint Nicholas, the birth of John Milton, and the consecration of a very influential Medieval archbishop.