This Week in Christian History: Southern Baptist Convention Formed, US-Vatican Relations Upheld

Expand | Collapse (Courtesy of Baptist Press/Thomas Graham) Messengers of the Southern Baptist Convention cast votes on a resolution. Photo taken during SBC 2013. Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages. Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between. Here are just a few things that happened this week, May 6–12, in Church history. They include the creation of the Southern Baptist Convention, the beginning of a major Medieval church council, and a court decision upholding U.S. diplomatic relations with the Vatican.

Lawsuit Demanding US End Diplomatic Relations With Vatican Rejected on May 7, 1985 Expand | Collapse (Photo:Reuters/Paul Hanna) Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican is silhouetted during sunset in Rome, March 11, 2013. This week marks the anniversary of when a district court in Pennsylvania rejected a lawsuit that challenged the United States' establishment of diplomatic ties with the Holy See, which heads the Vatican. Americans United for Separation of Church & State filed a lawsuit against the Reagan administration for their appointing a diplomatic representative to the Vatican, arguing that the president had effectively established official relations with the Roman Catholic Church. However, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania ruled against Americans United, arguing that the church-state watchdog group lacked standing and that the court itself lacked the right to determine the validity of the diplomatic move. "I have concluded that the First Amended Complaint does nothing to overcome the plaintiffs' lack of standing or the non-justiciability of the controversy," read the ruling. "It is enough, for present purposes, to express my firm conclusion that this court is not empowered to pass judgment on the accuracy of the president's characterization of the nature of the entity with which diplomatic relations are established." Americans United and the other plaintiffs appealed the case to the Third Circuit, only to lose again on the argument that they lacked standing and then the United States Supreme Court refused to hear their appeal.

Second Council of Lyons Begins on May 7, 1274 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Wikimedia Commons) Pope Gregory X, (1210-1276). This week marks the anniversary of the beginning of the Second Council of Lyons, one of the largest church councils in the history of the Church. Presided over by Pope Gregory X, about 1,500 bishops and other church leaders attended the council, which had as part of its agenda an effort to reconcile the schism between Catholic and Orthodox Christians. An agreement, known as the Union of Lyons, stipulated that Greek churches could retain their liturgical rites in return for accepting papal authority and certain Roman teachings. However, the Union was rejected vehemently by Greek churches to the point that the Byzantine Emperor who attempted to implement the compromise was denied a church burial.

Southern Baptist Convention Formed on May 12, 1845 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Public Domain) William Bullein Johnson, (1782-1862), first president of the Southern Baptist Convention. This week marks the anniversary of when the Southern Baptist Convention was formed, holding its inaugural meeting at First Baptist Church of Augusta, Georgia. As with other Protestant denominations in the United States, the Baptists found themselves splitting over the issue of slavery, with the SBC representing the pro-slavery wing of the Church. Over the course of the multiday gathering, nearly 300 Baptist leaders crafted a new Church, with William B. Johnson of South Carolina serving as the first president. "In parting with beloved brethren and old co-adjutors in this cause, we could weep, and have wept, for ourselves and for them; but the season, as well of weeping as of vain jangling, is, we are constrained to believe, just now past," stated Johnson. "Our brethren have pressed upon every inch of our privileges and our sacred rights—but this shall only urge our gushing souls to yield proportionately of their renewed efforts to the Lord, to the church universal, and to a dying world; even as water pressed from without rises but the more within." The SBC has since repudiated its pro-slavery and pro-segregation past, with efforts to advance racial reconciliation and, in 2012, the election of their first African-American president.