It's another week, and with it comes a new set of Xbox Live discounts for those who would like to take advantage of the regular Deals With Gold promo. This week features some of the biggest titles in gaming — something that Xbox One players should at least look into.

It's the same Deals With Gold that Xbox Live Gold members have come to expect from Microsoft, where they can nab games for up to 50 to 75 percent off in the Microsoft Store. Like always, Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb will dedicate an entire news post for it, with its familiar status box and countdown timer ticking since Monday, March 19.

EA DICE/Microsoft This week, starting Monday, Mar. 19, Microsoft is giving Xbox One Owners new top titles for less with the Deals With Gold promo that includes "Grand Theft Auto V," "Mirror's Edge Catalyst" and "Dragon Age Inquisition"

This week comes with its share of surprise discounts, though. First among them a price cut for the ever popular "Grand Theft Auto V," as Gamespot noted. The perennial best-seller from Rockstar Games is actually getting discounted this week, costing just $30 for Xbox Live Gold subscribers.

Players who already got "Grand Theft Auto V" — and there will be a lot of them given the game's popularity — can still benefit from this week's Deals With Gold offers. Assorted extra content for the game is on sale as well, which also includes some DLCs and content packs for "The Division" and "Smite."

Bioware's "Dragon Age Inquisition" is also heavily discounted, and it's not just the base game, too. It's the "Game of the Year Edition" with all the content packs included in the compilation, all for the low price of $10, at least until the discounts expire next Tuesday, March 26.

"Mirror's Edge Catalyst," by EA Dice, is now super affordable at just $5 for the Xbox One. It's the same case with "Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2," which is now down to $8, plus a slight discount for "The Surge," which drops it down to $20.