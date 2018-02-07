Microsoft and publishers are always finding ways to give users on their platform more reasons for getting a game through Xbox Live Gold, and this week is no different. Starting Tuesday, Feb. 6, titles like "Assassin's Creed Origins" and "Dragonball Xenoverse" are getting huge discounts, along with a long list of other games.

Some of these deals are only available for Xbox Live Gold members, though as Microsoft's Major Nelson blog lists them out. Leading the list is Ubisoft's latest "Assassin's Creed Origins," which is now 33 percent off for the Regular, Deluxe and Gold Editions as Publisher Sales.

Xbox/Microsoft Microsoft's regular Deals With Gold promo offers savings of up to 50–75% in the Xbox Store with exclusive discounts on games.

It's a good chance to snag this Xbox One X Enhanced game for owners of Microsoft's newest console, as well. In fact, the "Assassin's Creed" franchise is very well represented in this week's round of Deals with Gold and Spotlight Sale, which features a Ubisoft Publisher Sale going on until offers expire on Feb. 13.

"Assassin's Creed Origins" drops down to $40 after the discount, as Gamespot noted. Other Ubisoft games are going for cheap this week as well, including "Steep" for $20, "Ghost Recon: Wildlands" for $24, "Rainbow Six Siege" for $25, "The Division" for $15, and "Watch Dogs 2" for just $18.

Microsoft is also running an Anime Month promo, and for this week, Xbox Live is featuring the "Dragon Ball Xenoverse" series. "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2," the latest in the saga, is now down to $24 after a 60 percent discount.

The first "Dragon Ball Xenoverse" game is also available for the Xbox One for a steep 75 percent discount.

Xbox 360 owners, in the meantime, have plenty of options for this week as well. Ubisoft is dropping "Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag" down to just $8 for the week on the console, while "Beyond Good and Evil HD" is now just $3.3. Classic "Rayman Origins" is now just $4.50 after a big price cut of 70 percent, and is also Backwards Compatible for the Xbox One, too.