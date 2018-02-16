Thomas Haden Church Thinks Sam Raimi Can Make Another 'Spider-Man' Movie

Reuters/Brendan McDermid Another "Spider-Man" spinoff is in the works from Sony and Marvel focused on Morbius the Living Vampire.

It has been a while since Sam Raimi left the "Spider-Man" universe, but recently, there have been talks about him possibly returning to direct a future movie about the web-slinger. Although Raimi has yet to confirm his return, actor Thomas Haden Church thinks the director may take another crack at the franchise.

Church played Sandman in "Spider-Man 3," which served as Raimi's final "Spider-Man" movie and marked the end of his tenure with the highly-popular Marvel franchise. Despite the disappointment that "Spider-Man 3" was, Raimi still planned on making "Spider-Man 4," but as expected, the project did not see the light of the day. Instead, Sony made "The Amazing Spider-Man" reboot, which paved the way for the web-slinger to make his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Since "Spider-Man 3," Raimi's name has never been attached again to the "Spider-Man" franchise. But if Church is to be asked, he believes that the original "Spider-Man" director could still get another chance at the franchise. While promoting HBO's "Divorce" earlier this week, Church said that Raimi and Sony only parted ways on the "Spider-Man" franchise after "Spider-Man 3," but the director's company is still set up there and he would always have a home at Sony.

"I think that Sam could come back to it if he was really interested if it doesn't so far past him, y'know. Sam is only like a year or two older than me. Sam's got plenty of energy and creative fuel and if they ever invited Sam to come back and do another one, I think he'd consider it, I do," said Church.

It has been more than a decade since Raimi's final take on the "Spider-Man" hit theaters. Although the director may choose to leave the franchise forever, the idea of him returning to make another movie about the web-slinger sounds interesting, especially since it's his three "Spider-Man" movies that made him one of the biggest names in Hollywood.