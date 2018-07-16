Wikimedia Commons/Mark Jones Featured in the image are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Thomas Markle Sr. believes that his daughter Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, is actually having a hard time adjusting to her new life with Prince Harry's family.

Speaking with The Sun on Sunday, Markle Sr. claimed that he believed that the former TV actress is having a hard time coping with the strict rules set by the British royals.

"My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified," the 73-year-old father stated. "I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile. I've seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don't like the one I'm seeing now," he added.

He also claimed that the smile that he was referring to was not the kind of emotion that she normally used when she was still acting. Instead, he can detect pain in her smile.

"That might be just having a couple of bad days. I don't know. It really worries me. I think she's under too much pressure," he also said. "There's a high price to pay to be married to that family," Markle Sr. added.

He also mentioned that he was not blaming his new son-in-law Prince Harry for Meghan's alleged suffering, but he said that the royal family continues to follow "outdated" rules that no longer make sense.

Markle Sr. still has to meet with the newlyweds since he was not able to attend their royal wedding on May 19 due to an emergency heart surgery after he suffered from a heart attack just a couple of weeks prior to the event. His ex-wife and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland was Meghan's only relative who was invited during the wedding.

However, if he will only have it his way, he would have liked to see more relatives and Meghan's old friends during her wedding.

Meghan and the Kensington Palace has yet to respond to Markle Sr.'s new statements.