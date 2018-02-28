Thor Odinson is reclaiming his title as the "God of Thunder," along with the mystical hammer Mjolnir. In a comic book relaunch for the character, Thor is reclaiming his mantle and his hammer in "Thor #1" as the story of Jane Foster is about to come to a close in "The Mighty Thor #705."

Jane Foster as the goddess Thor is faced with a huge decision, as she has one last chance to wield the Mjolnir to face Mangog and stop his plans to destroy Asgardia and all its gods. It looks to be her final battle, though, since even as skilled as she is with the enchanted hammer, its powers would only worsen her cancer, as Comics Beat covers the preview for "Thor #705."

Marvel As the Norse God of thunder and lightning, Thor Odinson will wield again the enchanted hammer Mjolnir as he reclaims his title in the relaunched "Thor #1."

"Mighty Thor must make a choice: fight Mangog by picking up Mjolnir – which guarantees that Jane Foster will perish – or watch the world fall," Marvel wrote about the upcoming demise of the goddess of thunder.

All of this looks to be in preparation for "Thor #1" coming in June, as part of Marvel's "Fresh Start" approach to the new storylines for its heroes. Veteran "Thor" series writer Jason Aaron is writing the new series, with Mike Del Mundo providing the art as can be seen in a cover preview of "Thor #1" via Screen Rant.

The writers seem to be starting the Odinson's new story by pitting him against the Juggernaut, as the new god of thunder seeks to recover some Asgardian relics scattered in various places, as the official synopsis outlined the issue.

"The artifacts of Asgard have been scattered across the Earth, and to reclaim them, Thor will have to face some ugly truths...Like the production cost of hundreds of new hammers!" the comic's description said. Just like what the summary noted, the cover for "Thor #1" shows Thor Odinson wielding what looks to be more than one version of Mjolnir, with slight variations ranging from spikes to axe blades.