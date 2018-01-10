Facebook/Thor Promotional photo for "Thor: Ragnarok"

Want to know what it feels to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Great news because Walt Disney Studios has made the full "Thor: Ragnarok" script available to read online for free.

Anyone can go to the Walt Disney Studio Awards website and download the entire 129 page PDF to their computer. The script gives fans a first-hand look at what goes on behind the scenes and enjoy the film in its original form.

The script, written by Eric Pearson, Craig Kyle and Christopher L. Yost, is released as part of a "for your consideration" campaign. By releasing the screenplay online, Disney hopes to bag a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination for the film which has not received much recognition since its release. In fact, it didn't even get a single nomination for this year's Golden Globes.

And that's a shame since the film was a massive success for Disney. The film's balance between the silliness and the high stakes battle with Hela was a hit among fans who witnessed the "Thor" franchise turn its dark undertones to a more lighthearted atmosphere often associated with the "Iron-Man" films.

The film is also Pearson's feature writing debut after having penned several episodes of since-cancelled Marvel series Agent Carter and several Marvel One-Shot short films, all of which are part of the larger MCU. Kyle and Yost, on the other hand, previously worked for Marvel Comics before making their transition to writing for the MCU.

But while it was the writers who placed the film on the road to success, it was actor Chris Hemsworth and Marvel newcomer Taika Waititi that made it happen. It was their vision that drastically revamped both its eponymous character and the franchise which made it an $800 million hit for Disney.

Those who want more proof of why "Thor: Ragnarok" is worthy of the Best Adapted Screenplay nomination can see the script for themselves, as Disney intended them to.