'Thor' Star Chris Hemsworth Plans Retirement from Acting

Chris Hemsworth won't be making movies for a while. The "Thor" star revealed he's been planning to take a time off from acting. Will this retirement become permanent?

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Chris Hemsworth greets fans during the world premiere of "Thor: Ragnarok" in Los Angeles, California.

Speaking with The Sunday Times, Hemsworth said that he wants to be able to enjoy a normal family life with his growing children. He has two sons and a daughter with wife Elsa Pataky -- twins Tristan and Sasha, and India Rose.

"I want to be able to take the kids to school," Hemsworth revealed. "I may even be off all year. It's time to just cash in and check out and surf for the rest of my life," he added.

Hemsworth, 34, might have been kidding about retiring for the rest of his life. It's no secret, however, that he has made enough money to sustain his family because of his participation in the Marvel franchise. His most recent film, "Thor: Ragnarok" earned over $851 million globally at the box office alone, as of January.

The father of three also said that it's high time he stays put at home after weeks of not being able to see his family because of work. He shared that his kids would usually cry when he leaves the house to go to work but things have changed since.

"Now every time I come back it's not even like, 'Hey, Dad,' it's just, 'What did you get me?'"

Hemsworth recently confirmed that he finished his contract with the Marvel Cinematic Universe but he has the option to renew this, should he decide to still work in the franchise. Fans, however, won't be missing Hemsworth's presence despite his retirement. The actor will still be seen on the big screen in the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" in May 2018 and the final "Avengers" movie in May 2019.

The "Thor" star began his career in Australia in 2002. Hollywood producers saw his potential and added him in the "Star Trek" and "Thor" franchises. Hemsworth also did blockbuster films like "The Cabin in the Woods" (2012), "Snow White and the Huntsman" (2012), "Rush" (2013) and "Ghostbusters" (2016).