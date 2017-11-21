THQ Nordic Announces Plans for 'Biomutant'

THQ Nordic announced that they have acquired 100 percent of the shares from Experiment 101 AB, including the post-apocalyptic Kung-Fu RPG "Biomutant."

Steam/Biomutant Promotional image for 'Biomutant'

In a press release issued on Friday, the company confirmed that they have acquired intellectual property rights for the "Biomutant" franchise which came along with the acquisition of its developer. According to Gamasutra, the acquisition cost THQ Nordic 75.3 million Swedish Krona, which is equivalent to $8.9 million.

"Biomutant" is scheduled to release on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles and PCs next year. THQ Nordic has been working alongside Experiment 101 as the title's publisher, and following the acquisition, they ultimately decided to take on the project as one of their major franchises.

"After the strong reception 'Biomutant' received at its announcement at Gamescom 2017, we are excited to have been able to acquire Experiment 101 and 'Biomutant,'" said THQ Nordic CEO, Lars Wingefors. "Our aim is to build 'Biomutant' into one of our major franchises. The recruitment of Stefan Ljungqvist and his talented team brings important new power to THQ Nordic."

"In addition to continue leading the Biomutant franchise," the exec said, "Stefan will advise on our strategy, future acquisitions and further game development projects."

At this year's Gamescom convention, "Biomutant" was described as a post-apocalyptic open-world ARPG, set in a plague-devastated land, where the Tree-of-Life has become the harbinger of death.

Experiment 101's take on third-person combat allows players to maximize their movement and agility, in which shooting, melee, and powers can be mixed. During the game, players are allowed to mutate, change their genetic structure, the way they look as well as the way they play. Aside from the freedom to create their own weapons, where they can mix and match parts, gamers will be able to equip whatever gear they want.

More details on "Biomutant" should be announced at Gamescom 2018.