THQ Nordic Will Treat 'Biomutant' as One of Their 'Major' Franchises

Experiment 101/THQ Nordic Promo image for the upcoming game "Biomutant."

Vienna, Austria-based video game publisher THQ Nordic has acquired "Biomutant," and it has recently stated that it has big plans for the upcoming title.

The acquisition of "Biomutant" came via THQ Nordic's purchase of game developer Experiment 101. And for the "Biomutant" franchise alone, THQ Nordic spent 75.3 million Swedish Krona or around $8.9 million, according to Gamasutra.

The game was first announced during the 2017 Gamescom that was held just last August, and THQ Nordic CEO Lars Wingefors saw "the strong reception" for the upcoming action role-playing game that will be played in an open world setting.

Despite the change of ownership, nothing much will change in the pool of developers that will work on the game. In the same report, Wingefors said: "Our aim is to build Biomutant into one of our major franchises. The recruitment of Stefan Ljungqvist and his talented team brings important new power to THQ Nordic."

"In addition to continue leading the Biomutant franchise, Stefan will advise on our strategy, future acquisitions and further game development projects," Wingefors added.

A few days before its announcement during Gamescom, a report for the then-unrevealed game was released through the German gaming magazine GamesMarkt. It had then been described as a post-apocalyptic title with characters who know a thing or two about the art of kung-fu.

Aside from being an action RPG, it will also sport a story-driven gameplay where players' decisions are huge factors in shaping how their game will progress.

Meanwhile, in a previous interview with GameReactor, Ljungqvist also revealed that they do not intend to include "collect/fetch quests" in the game. However, they did plan to incorporate their own brand of exploration game modes in "Biomutant."

The developer explained: "What we try to do is to have what we call secret discovers, or exploration, where actually find something interesting in the world and that will give you a small personal quest line that will give you some form of reward."

THQ Nordic and Experiment 101 are yet to announce a release date for "Biomutant" but it is slated to launch in 2018.