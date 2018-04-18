Three Teams That Could Try to Trade for San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard This Offseason

Recent rumors hinting that Spurs coach Gregg Popovich could seek a trade for Leonard if the relationship between player and team does not improve

Wikimedia Commons/Jose Garcia Kawhi Leonard with the San Antonio Spurs during a Feb. 2017 game against the Orlando Magic

If there was any hope for San Antonio Spurs fans that the start of the NBA playoffs could bring with it the return of franchise star Kawhi Leonard, that possibility seems to have already been snuffed out.

Leonard returning before the end of this postseason seems unlikely at this point not just because the Spurs currently find themselves in a 0-2 hole in their first-round series against the Golden State Warriors. It's also because the recent rumblings aren't hinting that he is coming back anytime soon.

In a recent report, Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania passed along some information from league sources who mentioned that Leonard is now expected to miss the remainder of this postseason.

Things are getting to the point now where the Spurs and Leonard parting ways seem like a real possibility.

The Sacramento Bee's Ailene Voisin even noted in a recent article that some of Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich's closest confidants are beginning to think that he may proceed with trading Leonard if the relationship between the player and the team does not get better.

So, with a Leonard trade potentially in the Spurs' future, which teams could step and put a substantial offer on the table for the superstar swingman?

1. Boston Celtics

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum attempts a shot near the rim

Even after trading for Kyrie Irving last year, the Boston Celtics are still one the most asset-rich teams in the NBA, and many may even regard them as number one in that department.

Through some shrewd trades, wise draft selections and some luck, Celtics general manager Danny Ainge has managed to put together a team that is young and competitive while also assembling a war chest of draft assets that can be used to select more talented players to add to the team or to offer in a trade for a superstar.

Leonard could be the next superstar Ainge trades for this summer, and other teams around the league have to be fearful of the possibility of seeing him on that team, possibly lining up alongside Irving, Gordon Hayward Al Horford and maybe even rookie sensation Jayson Tatum.

2. Phoenix Suns

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker attempts to finish a shot in traffic against the Washington Wizards

If the Celtics are number one in the draft assets department, then the Phoenix Suns may hold the second spot.

The Suns have the best odds to land the number one overall pick in the upcoming draft, and they have the Miami Heat's first-round selection coming their way as well. The Suns have other first rounders coming to them over the next few years via the Heat again and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The franchise is also entering this summer focused on finally putting this rough stretch behind them and making it back to the postseason, which is why it's not difficult to imagine them offering a boatload of picks for Leonard.

In all likelihood, emerging young guard Devin Booker is the only untouchable player on the Suns' roster, so the Spurs may be able to acquire some young players such as Josh Jackson, Marquese Chriss or Dragan Bender in a potential deal as well.

3. Philadelphia 76ers

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Ben Simmons slams the ball home during a February game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Washington Wizards

The Philadelphia 76ers don't have the same amount of coveted draft assets as the Celtics and Suns, but they are mentioned here because they could be more amenable to making a move for Leonard even if he does not commit to staying with the team long-term right away.

The 76ers still have some interesting picks to play with and a player like Dario Saric could also be the co-headliner of a trade package going to the Spurs.

If a good market for Leonard does not materialize this summer, the 76ers could be the team with enough assets and guts to trade for him, even if he may leave after just one season. That one season could be special, however, as it could feature Leonard and Ben Simmons on the same team.

The NBA playoffs have already delivered plenty of action, but this summer could similarly be eventful as teams around the league wait to see what will happen next between Leonard and the Spurs.