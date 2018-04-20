Three Upcoming Action RPGs to Check Out for Those Who Love 'God of War' for PS4

The 'God of War' PS4 game has been garnering rave reviews left and right from critics

PlayStation official website The new 'God of War' PS4 game is now available

The new "God of War" game has finally landed on the PS4, and it's a title that has been eagerly anticipated by many console owners not just because it is the latest installment in a beloved action RPG series, but also because it's been in the headlines a lot recently for some very good reasons.

For those who may not have been keeping up to date with what's being said about the game, critics have consistently heaped praise upon this offering.

The game currently has a Metascore on Metacritic of 95, and that is not a mark reached often.

In all likelihood, many other gamers who go along with Kratos on his latest journey will be captivated as well, but of course, they won't be able to stay inside that Norse mythology-inspired world forever.

The good news for gamers is that there are still more titles that share some similarities with the new "God of War" game that are coming soon, and those may be worth checking out as well.

Listed below are three upcoming games that "God of War" PS4 players may also enjoy.

1. "Bayonetta 3" – Nintendo Switch, Release date: To be announced

YouTube/Nintendo The logo for the upcoming Nintendo Switch game 'Bayonetta 3'

Part of what makes the "God of War" games so compelling is that players are able to follow one main character and watch him grow and develop as the series progresses.

The "Bayonetta" series also features a compelling main character, although she admittedly differs quite a bit from Kratos in terms of personality. There are still action-packed sequences however as well as big bosses to take down.

Currently, not much is known about the next installment in the series beyond it being known as "Bayonetta 3" and being set to be released for the Nintendo Switch. If it's anything like its predecessors, though, it will be another thrilling romp that will get players hooked right from the start.

2. "Code Vein" – multi-platform, Release date: 2018

Bandai Namco A closer look at one of the bosses set to be featured in 'Code Vein'

The new "God of War" places greater emphasis on properly timing attacks and also defending properly during battle. Plus, if players try out the game's highest difficulty level, they will likely be in for some supremely challenging encounters.

Those things make the new Kratos adventure somewhat similar to the "Dark Souls" games.

Now, while there are no entirely new "Dark Souls" games coming out, gamers can still check out "Code Vein."

"Code Vein" is also set to present players with challenging bosses that can lead to frustrating fights. It's one of the more intriguing new IPs coming out this year, and something that could be worth seeing for action RPG fans.

3. "Darksiders III" – multi-platform, Release date: 2018

Darksiders official website Fury wielding her whip inside 'Darksiders III'

It's not quite like having a god go up against other gods, but the storyline of "Darksiders 3," which features the Rider of the Black Horse named Fury taking on the Seven Deadly Sins, is still somewhat reminiscent of the narratives included in the "God of War" games.

This title will pack on the action as it will feature the protagonist going through hordes of enemies.

The "Darksiders" series has long been an overlooked one, but it shouldn't be, particularly for those who enjoy playing action RPGs.