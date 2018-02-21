Thunderbolt Fantasy Official Site Promotional image for the 2017 Japanese-Taiwanese puppet-show film, “Thunderbolt Fantasy Shoushi Ikken (Thunderbolt Fantasy: The Sword of Life and Death),” which can now be streamed by premium Crunchyroll members outside of Asia.

Premium members of the online streaming site Crunchyroll can now stream the 2017 Japanese-Taiwanese puppet-show film, "Thunderbolt Fantasy Shoushi Ikken (Thunderbolt Fantasy: The Sword of Life and Death)" in regions outside of Asia.

According to the official description released by Crunchyroll, the film, which opened in Japan last year on Dec. 2, tells the story of the root of the animosity between Shā Wú Shēng, a.k.a. Shōfukan in Japanese, and Lǐn Xuě Yā, a.k.a. Rin Setsu A in Japanese, prior to the events of the 2016 television show. When the cunning thief hires the bloodthirsty swordsman as a bodyguard, they will fight together to challenge the Sword Arts Assembly.

The film is based on the spinoff novel of the same name and will feature a screenplay written by Gen Urobuchi, who is also credited for the first season's original work and series scripts. Apart from the content from the novel, it will also include an all-original story involving Shāng Bù Huàn, along with a prologue that will then lead into the second season, which is scheduled to premiere sometime this year.

Junichi Suwabe provides the voice of Shōfukan, while Kousuke Toriumi takes on the role of Rǐn. Isshin Chiba plays Tekkisen, and Nobuyuki Hiyama voices Shā Wú Shēng, a.k.a. Setsu Mu Shō in Japanese.

Additionally, a bespectacled new character named Shō Kyō Ken will also be appearing in the film along with a fellow new character named Rōfu Yō, who will be voiced by Takanori Nishikawa.

Nishikawa, who is also known by his stage name T.M. Revolution (TMR), is also performing a Chinese version of the film's theme song titled "Raimei" for the theatrical film.

"Thunderbolt Fantasy" is a collaborative project between Japanese companies Nitroplus and Good Smile Company, and Taiwanese puppet production company Pili International Multimedia.

"Thunderbolt Fantasy: The Sword of Life and Death" can now be streamed in regions outside of Asia with a premium subscription to the online streaming service Crunchyroll.