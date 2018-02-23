'Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan' Latest News: Second OVA to Be Bundled With Manga Series' Volume 2

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming anime adaptation of the “Mutsukabezaka (Mutsu-kabe Hill)” chapter of the Japanese mystery supernatural manga series, “Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai (Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan).” The manga series is a spin-off from “Diamond Is Unbreakable,” which is the fourth part of Hirohiko Araki’s “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures.”

An original video animation (OVA) has been announced for the Japanese mystery supernatural manga series "Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai (Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan)."

According to Anime News Network, the announcement was made in this year's March issue of Shueisha's "Ultra Jump" manga magazine, which was released last Monday, Feb. 19. The upcoming OVA will be the second one for the series, after an adaptation of the fifth episode, "Millionaire Village" was released last year.

The second OVA will be adapting the second episode of the first volume, "Mutsukabezaka (Mutsu-kabe Hill)." This episode will take Rohan into the mountain to investigate the legend of a yokai he will later dub as the Mutsukabezaka. This particular yokai is a kind of monster that lives off of people's affections and can thus reproduce since time immemorial.

"Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan" is a spin-off of Hirohiko Araki's "JoJo's Bizarre Adventures," featuring the titular character Rohan, who is a side character from the original manga series' fourth part titled, "Diamond Is Unbreakable."

Rohan is a popular manga artist who always aims for realism in all of his works. In order to achieve this, he travels around the world in search of inspiration from the everyday lives of the people he meets along the way. He is able to do this with the help of his Stand ability, which is the manifestation of his inner strength known as Heaven's Door.

This particular ability allows Rohan to read and write in a person, learning everything about them and altering their memories and behaviors as necessary.

In addition to the upcoming OVA, the manga series will also be getting its 10th one-shot in the Feb. 23 issue of "Shounen Jump." The one-shot will consist of 48 pages.

On the other hand, the "Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai: Mutsukabezaka" DVD is being bundled with the limited-edition of the second volume of the manga series, which is scheduled to be released on July 19. Pre-orders can be placed only until May 16.