TIDAL Offers 'No Strings Attached' 12-Day Free Trial on Christmas

Facebook/TIDAL Promo image for the streaming service Tidal.

In time for Christmas day, Tidal is letting first-time users experience its streaming services for 12 days with "no strings attached."

Tidal is a streaming service that requires users to pay for a subscription plan to access its content. It is focused on delivering high fidelity songs and high-definition music videos. It is also known for exclusively releasing new songs from some of the most popular artists around the world.

Starting Dec. 25, Tidal is allowing people who sign up with the service for the first time to access a 12-day free trial.

Many streaming services today offer free trials for new users. However, upon signing up, they require users to save a payment method, usually a debit or credit card, so when the trial expires, the streaming service would automatically charge the user for the amount of the subscription.

"Throughout the preview period, members will have access to TIDAL's full platform via mobile app, web player and desktop app. In addition, the platform is launching four new original content series, giving away tickets, hosting livestreams, sharing new playlists and more in the upcoming days and weeks," Tidal said in a statement.

The company added: "Throughout the preview period and heading into 2018 TIDAL will be releasing a plethora of original content, marquee livestreams and events, and expertly curated playlists fans have come to know and love."

Tidal has also released the lineup of new contents that members can access for the 12-day free trial period.

In the morning of Dec. 25, Tidal released the "2017 Essentials" that is described as a collection of the best playlists the company has released for this year.

Members on free trial will also have access to several new contents to be released through Jan. 5. To debut on Dec. 26, "The Spot: Eddie Palmieri" will feature the titular 81-years-old Latin jazz music artist and his musical contributions.

Tidal will also release the podcast "The Group Chat" for the first time on Jan. 3. The podcast series will focus on discussing issues related to the youth. The panel will be composed of Emily Oberg, Speedy Morman, and Jinx.