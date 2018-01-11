Twitter/TIGERandBUNNY Announcement image for the upcoming new installment to the Japanese action-comedy anime series, “Tiger & Bunny,” produced by Sunrise.

A new project has been announced for the Japanese action-comedy anime series, "Tiger & Bunny."

The announcement was made via the series' official Twitter page, which specifically said that the long-awaited follow-up to the 2011 series directed by Keiichi Sato is currently in the works. An announcement will also be made on the series' official site, and fans can expect to hear more details about the ongoing project in the coming months.

An announcement image has also been released, featuring some of the heroes for hire in Stern Bild City, including series' protagonists Kotetsu T. Kaburagi, who is the titular Wild Tiger; and Barnaby Brooks Jr., who is also known as Bunny.

The first installment aired in 2011 and ran for 25 episodes. It was followed by the anime films "Tiger & Bunny: The Beginning" in 2012 and "Tiger & Bunny: The Rising" in 2014. Both movies were directed by Yoshitomo Yonetani and written by Masafumi Nishida.

A tie-in manga series illustrated by Sakakibara Mizuki was also launched in 2011 on Kadokawa Shoten's "Newtype Ace" magazine. The manga was also released in North America by Viz Media, along with the anime series and the two films.

The series has also inspired a 2012 visual novel titled "Tiger & Bunny On Air Jack!" that was developed and published by Namco Bandai Games for the PlayStation Portable platform.

A live-action Hollywood film adaptation is also reportedly in the works under the production of Ron Howard and Imagine Entertainment's Brian Grazer, along with the All Nippon Entertainment Works CEO, Sandy Climan and Bandai Namco Pictures' Masayuki Ozaki.

Ellen Shanman, whose previous works include the novel and the screen adaptation of "Everything Nice," has been hired to write the script, with Erica Huggins, the president of Imagine Entertainment, overseeing the proposed live-action project.

The original "Tiger & Bunny" television anime series tells the story of super-powered beings known as NEXT (Noted Entities with eXtraordinary Talents), some of whom work as heroes for hire and wear sponsor logos while fighting crime across Stern Bild City.