Tim McGraw Leaves Fans in Shock After Collapsing During Concert in Ireland

Reuters/Robert Galbraith Faith Hill and Tim McGraw perform "Meanwhile Back at Mama's" on stage.

Tim McGraw worried quite a number of fans when he collapsed during a concert in Ireland.

Country star Tim McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill, were both in Dublin, Ireland, just recently to perform at the Country to Country music festival. While fans cheered as Tim McGraw took to the stage and showcased his stellar voice, the awe soon turned into worry when the 50-year-old passed out after performing his song "Humble & Kind."

It was then revealed that the cause of the singer's collapse was due to dehydration and that he will be fine.

"Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show. He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine. He and [wife Faith Hill] thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon," a representative for the couple said in a statement.

According to a concert attendee, McGraw had sat down on the drummer's platform after performing his song and while it was assumed that he had been taking in the reaction of the audience, it was later revealed that such was not the case after the lights went off and a loud thud had been heard from the stage. When the lights returned, Tim could be seen kneeling, and he was eventually carried off the stage.

After a couple of minutes, Faith Hill appeared on stage to discuss her husband's health condition and collapse, telling everyone that he will not be returning.

"He's been super dehydrated," she said. "I apologise, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage," she went on to say.

Prior to his collapse, McGraw had also previously performed in London and Glasgow on Friday and Saturday, respectively, and he was also set to begin his Soul2Soul tour with his wife this coming May.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been married for 21 years.