Tim Tebow Is Quite the Popular Member of the New York Mets Organization

New study reveals that Tebow was tweeted about a lot by Mets fans during Spring Training

Wikimedia Commons/Sports Spectrum Tim Tebow with the New York Mets during Spring Training last year

Tim Tebow rose to stardom around the latter part of the last decade while playing for the Florida Gators.

He was among the best players in college football during his years in Gainesville, FL, and he won over even more fans by coming up big in some huge games.

Since then, Tebow has continued to be one of the more famous athletes in the United States.

Even though his NFL career was brief, many fans still talk about the many magical moments he had with the Denver Broncos up to this day.

It just seemed that no matter what Tebow did, it was going to garner plenty of attention. Losing his starting quarterback job and getting traded to the New York Jets did not diminish his star power, and even though his short stints with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles were unremarkable, fans of those franchises still talked a lot about him.

These days, Tebow is now using a batting helmet instead of a football helmet, but not even a change of sport could adversely affect his popularity.

Spotted by Yahoo Sports, a study carried out by Casino.org that focuses on tweets from the fan bases of the 30 MLB teams revealed something interesting about Tebow.

According to the study, Tebow was the member of the New York Mets organization fans talked about the most earlier this year.

Now, it is worth pointing out that the tweets examined for the study were from Feb. 14 to March 21 of this year, meaning it was still Spring Training time for MLB teams.

It's possible that Tebow was being discussed a lot by Mets fans back then because he was with the team for Spring Training, although he didn't exactly stand out as a good performer during his stay.

Still, it's fascinating that on a team with genuine stars such as pitchers Jacom deGrom, Noah Syndergaard and Yoenis Cespedes, Tebow was the one guy most fans were interested in talking about.

The findings of this study do prompt an interesting question, though.

If the Mets continue to struggle for a longer period of time and soon find themselves out of the playoff race entirely, will they call up Tebow to the Majors to generate some buzz and get fans interested again?

Currently, Tebow has improved quite a bit from where he was last year in terms of hitting, but he's still not anywhere close to being a Major League-caliber hitter. If the Mets decide to call him up later this season, many fans may see it as a kind of publicity stunt.

For both the Mets and Tebow himself, the smart move here may be to hold off on a Major League call-up because doing so may just generate negative and unnecessary backlash.

A time may come when Tebow has improved enough to the point where he is deserving of being added to the Major League roster during the season, but that has not arrived just yet.

For now, one of the more popular members of the Mets organization may be better off continuing to hone his swing at Double-A.