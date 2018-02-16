Tim Tebow Gives Special Needs Kids a Night to Shine

More than 540 churches in the United States and abroad hosted "Night to Shine" proms for those with special needs as part of an annual global event organized by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

The 2018 Night to Shine proms took place last Friday across the U.S. and in 16 countries, including Tebow's birth place of the Philippines.

