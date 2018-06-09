Tim Tebow's Baseball Journey Is Far From Over

Tebow has had an up-and-down season with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies this year

Wikimedia Commons/Sports Spectrum Tim Tebow with the New York Mets during a spring training game

When former college football standout and starting NFL quarterback Tim Tebow first announced that he would try his hand at professional baseball, the news immediately garnered a variety of reactions online.

There were those who wondered why Tebow was pursuing a career in baseball given his age, others were excited by the news and there were also people who just shrugged it off.

When the New York Mets signed Tebow to a Minor League deal and subsequently gave him one of the roster spots on one of their affiliates, critics emerged and said that he was taking opportunities away from more deserving players.

Since then, Tebow's Minor League baseball career is still getting detailed in a few stories here and there, but the attention that came with his initial announcement and signing has largely gone away.

What hasn't gone away though is Tebow's dedication to making something out of his baseball career.

Tebow is now in the midst of his second full year in the Minor Leagues.

As can be seen on his Baseball Reference page, Tebow has improved from last year, but not to the point where he's anywhere close to being deserving of a call-up to the Major Leagues.

It would be easy to assume that at nearly 31 years old, Tebow would be ready to hang up his glove knowing that he gave it his best and perhaps go back to a career in broadcasting.

However, that simply isn't who Tebow is.

Amidst all the criticism and the struggles, Tebow is remaining firm in his commitment to baseball.

Speaking recently to the Asbury Park Press, Tebow offered an assessment of where he's currently at as a baseball player.

Tebow said that he feels like he's improving on a daily basis, though he admits that there are still aspects of his game that can be better, and he's working to address those.

Tebow also offered a bit of insight into how he's handling life in the Minor Leagues and how he's approaching things given that he is an older player.

According to Tebow, he is doing things a bit differently because he recognizes that he needs to move things along if he's ever going to be ready for the Major Leagues. Still, Tebow is also doing things in a way that he can still be just another one of the guys in the locker room.

Probably the most interesting Tebow said during the interview came when he was asked about how much longer he intends to keep playing professional baseball.

Tebow said that the answer to that is something he still has to pray and think about. He added that it's tough to put a timetable on his ambitions.

It's not at all surprising that Tebow feels that way about this athletic pursuit. Giving up has never been his go-to move and though the chances of him ever ending up on a Major League roster for a regular season game are small, he'll still do what he can to achieve that goal.

Tebow may lack the natural talent to be a Major Leaguer, but the effort is definitely abundant.