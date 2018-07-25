Tim Tebow's Second Season in Baseball Is a 'Complete Positive,' New York Mets Say

Wikimedia Commons/Sports Spectrum Tim Tebow with the New York Mets during a spring training game

Tim Tebow's second season in minor league baseball is likely over, but at least one official with the New York Mets is pleased and impressed with how it went.

Tebow's sophomore baseball campaign met its likely end after he broke the hamate bone in his right hand.

After undergoing surgery, Tebow is expected to go through a six- to eight-week recovery process, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reported.

In all likelihood, that means Tebow's 2018 season with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies is done.

Still, despite his season ending significantly earlier than expected, New York Mets' Assistant General Manager John Ricco is looking at this campaign as a highly successful one for the aspiring major leaguer.

Ricco described Tebow's season as a "complete positive."

He added that while he's disappointed Tebow will likely miss the rest of the minor league season, but he's still impressed that the former college football star has managed to hold his own and even find success in pro-baseball even though he was away from the sport for such a long time.

Ricco said he's particularly impressed by how Tebow played over the last couple of months, saying, "I don't see how that can be anything but a positive."

Tebow was indeed on a tear prior to the unfortunate injury.

Across 24 games played in the month of June, Tebow posted a batting line of .301/.338/.425, while stroking seven extra-base hits, per Baseball Reference.

Tebow was even better in July, as he had a slash line of .340/.364/.434 and he even tallied one stolen base in 15 games played.

The left-handed hitting outfielder/designated hitter also managed to hit well in clutch situations, as he had an OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) of .782 in at-bats where there were runners in scoring position and two men out.

Currently, neither the Mets nor Tebow have commented on what's going to happen next, though Ricco did say that the franchise doesn't have any reason to think that the lefty slugger is contemplating retirement.

Later this year, the Florida Gators will induct Tebow into its Ring of Honor. He will be the sixth player added to the Gators' Ring of Honor, joining other football greats Wilber Marshall, Emmitt Smith, Steve Spurrier, Danny Wuerffel and Jack Youngblood.

The induction ceremony will take place during the Gators' game against the LSU Tigers on Oct. 6.