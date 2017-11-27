TIME Refutes Trump's Claims That He Turned Down 'Person of the Year' Title

Reuters/Jonathan Ernst U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the South Korean National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, November 8, 2017.

While President Donald Trump may think he was up and running for TIME magazine's "person of the year," the publication seems to have differing opinions on the subject.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter and claimed that he had turned down the honor of being named "person of the year" by TIME magazine. "Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named 'Man (Person) of the Year,' like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!" President Trump said.

However, the president may have been sent the wrong message because a response made by TIME obviously disputes his claims. "The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6," the publication said in a Twitter post. The chief content officer of the magazine, Alan Murray, was rather clearer regarding his feelings about the president's claim. In a different post, he responded to Trump's tweet saying, "amazing. Not a speck of truth here".

With TIME's dismissal of the president's earlier claim, Corey Lewandowski, Trump's former campaign manager, had fiery words to say about the whole incident, explaining to FOX News how mainstream media never wanted to give President Trump the credit he deserves and stresses that he does not know another person worthy to be called TIME's "person of the year" other than the president himself.

Furthermore, Lewandowski says the American people love Trump because he isn't afraid to call out the media when they're being "dishonest."

Just last year, President Trump had been named TIME magazine's "person of the year" when he won the election against fellow candidate Hillary Clinton. For 2017, the other people in the running for the title are Colin Kaepernick, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Emma Stone and Mark Zuckerberg, among many others.